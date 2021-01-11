Goodwill to host free income tax services for the 12th year in a row

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — For the 12th year in a row, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois will host its free income tax preparation and filing sites starting on January 25.

This will be the 12th year Goodwill will offer this service with the IRS and the United Way of the Rock River Valley.

Last year, Goodwill’s tax sites served 2,338 individuals which saved tax clients over $410,000 in tax preparation fees.

Goodwill’s tax sites offer free tax preparation and filing to individuals and families with income less than $57,000.

“With our Covid-19 safety protocols in place, our IRS certified volunteers are ready to safely help our tax clients ease the stress that filing a tax return can bring to so many,” Lance Perkins, GoodTAXES Program Manager, said. “Along with easing stress, our free tax preparation service helps households save more of their hard-earned income at a time when each dollar saved matters.”

Goodwill’s free tax sites will be hosted at the following locations:

Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center – 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL Monday through Wednesday and Fridays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HomeStart Rockford – 803 N. Church St., Rockford, IL Some Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HomeStart Freeport – 307 W. Main St., Freeport, IL Some Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The online appointment schedule and phone lines are now available to make your tax appointment with Goodwill’s GoodTAXES program.

You can schedule an appointment online or call (815) 987-6200.

Goodwill is also offering federal and state tax filing online through the My Free Taxes Program.