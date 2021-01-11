English health official warns pandemic entering worst weeks

LONDON (AP) — England’s chief medical officer has warned that the coming weeks will be the worst of the pandemic for the National Health Service, as he appealed to the public to more closely follow the guidelines meant to prevent the spread of the disease. Chris Whitty said Monday that the new variant of COVID-19 has aggravated an already difficult situation. Hospitals are overflowing and exhausted medical staff are under strain. Whitty told the BBC that political leaders are considering tightening regulations and that while “tinkering with the rules may be useful,” it is far more important to abide by the spirit of the measures. The warning comes as the nation opens seven new large-scale vaccination centers.