Bears facing decisions on Pace, Nagy after wild-card loss

The Bears head into the offseason with some big issues to address after going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. They start with whether general manager Ryan Pace or coach Matt Nagy will be retained. Though the Bears made the playoffs for the second time in three years, they got knocked out in convincing fashion by New Orleans in a wild-card game on Sunday. The Bears dropped eight of their final 11 games counting the playoff loss. A six-game skid following a 5-1 start turned up the heat on Pace and Nagy.