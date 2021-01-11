Auburn grad Vederian Lowe staying at Illinois for fifth year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Coming back for a fifth year in Champaign, Rockford's Vederian Lowe has decided to stick around the Fighting Illini before declaring for the NFL Draft next spring.

"Mostly I'm trying to work on my physicality, my fitness. I've always prided myself on knowing everything, knowing what to do," said Lowe. "Having a new head coach this year, a new OC, going to have to learn a whole new playbook this year and everything so I want to make sure I focus a lot on that so when it comes game time I'm not too worried about that."

Coming back, Vederian understands the leadership role that he will be expected to fulfill.

"I'm more of a lead by example type guy, I want to show the men on the team that I have a family," said Lowe. "I'm going to have two kids and I still find a way to go hard everyday, still find a way to make it to practice early, still be on time for everything, I still have a lot of things riding on me."

"Big V" has another baby on the way and will have two kids, as he continues to balance the role of being a father and a football player, two things that mean the most to him.

"It's very exciting, I already have one, a little bit over a year and a half now you know he makes me happy everyday," Lowe said with a smile. "Like I said that just gives me more motivation to be better in all aspects of life. To be a better man and also a better football player."

Vederian Lowe back for one last ride at Illinois, while building a solid draft stock for his NFL dream.