Alabama rolls past Ohio State for another national title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WREX) — Top-ranked Alabama got record-setting performances from quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, cruising to a 52-24 win over third-ranked Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide finished a perfect season at 13-0, delivering Nick Saban his 7th national title. He's won six with Alabama, all in the past dozen years.

Jones completed 36-45 passes for a title game record 464 yards and 5 touchdowns. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, caught 12 passes for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns, all in the first half before leaving with a hand injury in the 2nd half. Najee Davis rushed for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns, as Alabama used a big 2nd quarter to pull away from the Buckeyes.

