Aid group: US terrorism designation for Yemen rebels a blow

CAIRO (AP) — A leading aid organization has warned that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s move to designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” would deal another “devastating blow” to the impoverished and war-torn nation. The Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the main humanitarian agencies active in Yemen, said the designation and Pompeo’s planned sanctions on the Houthis “will hamstring the ability of aid agencies to respond” to the humanitarian needs of millions of Yemenis. Relief organizations have long warned that sanctions could prove catastrophic for efforts to help starving Yemeni civilians caught in the conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.