After delay, Netanyahu’s trial set to resume next month

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown. The Jerusalem District Court decided Monday the trial will resume Feb. 8, with Netanyahu expected to appear in court for the hearing. It was initially slated to resume this week. Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He has denied wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by hostile media, law enforcement and judicial officials.