ROCKFORD (WREX) — Westbound traffic on E. State St. is now open after a car fire blocked off parts of the road on Monday morning.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental and likely caused by a mechanical issue in the car.

Eastbound traffic on E. State St. is currently blocked directions east of Fairview while firefighters dose the fire and the car gets towed away.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.