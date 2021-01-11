2 women shot to death in central Illinois town, suspect held

VIRGINIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in central Illinois have identified two women found shot to death early Sunday in a residence in Virginia. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as 68-year-old Kathleen Wzientek and 64-year-old Brenda Crum, both of Virginia. A male victim also was discovered at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the man suffered injuries that didn’t require treatment at a hospital. Authorities said Monday that a 71-year-old suspect was located in Morgan County and was in custody in Jacksonville. Ohm says the suspect knew the victims, but he wouldn’t comment about the relationship.