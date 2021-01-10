Work done on Mississippi River levee’s drain damaged in 2013

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (AP) — Officials say dry weather last summer allowed repairs to finally be completed on a Mississippi River levee damaged in 2013 in southwestern Illinois when a drainage pipe failed. A year after the drain failed along the Big Muddy levee in the city of Grand Tower, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation allowing the Jackson County Board to sell up to $1.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs. Lingering wet ground conditions then delayed those repairs for years. But The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports that a rare three-month dry spell last summer provided the dry conditions crews needed to finally complete the project.