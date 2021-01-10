Skip to Content

Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez

WASHINGTON (AP) --
Slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals that guarantees him $10 million. He was able to sign with any club after becoming a free agent last month when he was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .188. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs for Chicago. He was a member of the Cubs' drought-ending 2016 World Series championship team, hitting .412 in the Fall Classic after missing much of that season with an injured left knee.

