Saints’ Kamara, Thomas active; Bears scratch Jaylon Johnson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas are in uniform for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears after returning to the active roster a day earlier. The Bears have scratched starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. But Chicago has activated linebacker Josh Woods, who also had been listed as questionable with toe and glute injuries. Kamara has not been able to practice all week because of COVID-19 protocols. Thomas and return man Deonte Harris returned to practice this week and were activated from injured reserve.