Reeves carries hot-shooting Redbirds past Evansville 73-68

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 21 points as Illinois State narrowly beat Evansville 73-68, breaking the Purple Aces four-game win streak. Reeves hit 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds as the Redbirds shot a scorching 74% from the floor in the second half (61.5% overall) to claim their first Missouri Valley Conference win. Dusan Mahorcic had 13 points for Illinois State, which snapped its six-game road losing streak. DJ Horne and Josiah Strong had 10 points each. Noah Frederking had 15 points for the Purple Aces, Evan Kuhlman added 13 points. Shamar Givance had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds.