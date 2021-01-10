Pelosi says House will impeach Trump unless VP forces ouster

WASHINGTON (AP) --House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump unless the vice president and Cabinet invoke constitutional authority to force him out.

In a letter to House colleagues, Pelosi calls Trump a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

Pelosi's letter is framed as an ultimatum to Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the powers of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

House Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday.