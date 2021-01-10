Morsell scores 19 as Maryland upsets No. 12 Illinois 66-63

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16 and Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63. The game was fast-paced and close throughout. Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to give the Terrapins a 62-61 lead, which Maryland didn’t relinquish. Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dosunmu missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it. Aaron Wiggins added 12 points for Maryland. The Terrapins limped in on a three-game Big Ten losing streak, including two double-digit home losses.