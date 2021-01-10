Mayor McNamara speaks out about removal of camp made by protestors at city hall

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara took to Twitter on Sunday after city officials removed the camp created by protestors at city hall.

In a series of tweets, he said "I respect the right of individuals to protest. However, verbal attacks and threats of violence are now being aimed at City employees and contractors who are simply doing their jobs and serving the citizens of our community. This is unacceptable. I must create an environment where City employees, contractors and the public feel safe to come to work and conduct business at City Hall. As I have my entire time in office, I welcome and encourage citizen input through thoughtful and respectful dialogue".

The camp made by the protestors was removed on Sunday, and one person was arrested.