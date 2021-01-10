Lamar Jackson gets 1st playoff win, Brees to play Brady

The NFC divisional round will give fans a third-time treat: another meeting between old-timers Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Possibly the final one. Brees assured that the NFC South rival Saints and Buccaneers will meet once more, throwing for two touchdowns in a 21-9 victory over Chicago. The New Orleans quarterback, who turns 42 on Friday — one year younger than Tampa Bay’s star — is toying with retirement, but with the way the Saints defense is playing, a second trip to the Super Bowl is not a long shot. Tampa Bay defeated Washington 31-23 on Saturday. The Bucs will travel to New Orleans next Sunday night.