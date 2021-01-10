Johnson under fire as UK again faces onslaught of COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The crisis facing Britain this winter is depressingly familiar: stay-at-home orders and empty streets. Hospitals overflowing. A daily toll of many hundreds of coronavirus deaths. The U.K. is the epicenter of Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak once more, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government is facing questions, and anger, as people demand to know how the country has ended up here — again. In the past 10 months, almost 3 million people in the U.K. have tested positive for coronavirus and 81,000 have died. Johnson has defended his record, but critics say his government’s slow response as the new respiratory virus emerged from China was the first in a string of lethal mistakes.