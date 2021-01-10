Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane’s black boxes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying 62 people to nosedive into the Java Sea. The Boeing 737-500 jet disappeared minutes after taking off from Jakarta during heavy rain on Saturday. The search so far has yielded plane parts and human remains but no sign of survivors. Authorities have said signals from the cockpit voice and flight data recorders were detected in an island chain just north of Jakarta’s coast. Officials said they have marked a location where the sounds were heard and divers were concentrating on a target in the seabed mud.