Hints of sunshine return ahead of active end to week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Like on Saturday, we may get a few glimpses of the sun this week. The sunnier weather may not last long with active weather on the horizon, however.

Turning sunnier and milder:

The early part of the week is all about the return of some sunshine, as well as temperatures trending above freezing.

Before you get your hopes up, the weather turns partly cloudy, at best. We don't see any completely sunny days anytime soon. In the mean time, though, the pesky clouds break up a little early in the week. This should allow a partly cloudy sky to appear at times Tuesday and Wednesday.

On top of a little sunshine, temperatures turn milder for a short stretch. Monday remains right below freezing, then Tuesday and Wednesday warm into the upper 30's. We may see some of the ice on the roads and hanging from our houses melt.

Temperatures remain in the upper 30's on Thursday, but showers, clouds, and much colder weather swap in starting then.

Showers on the way:

A storm system rotates into the Midwest starting Thursday. While its exact track is still up in the air, our chances for showers are trending up.

A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday into Friday.

A wintry mix looks likely if the storm crosses our path. We would see rain showers at first, then a rain/snow mix later on Thursday. By Friday, snow flurries look to fall.

For now, ice and snow accumulation look pretty low. This could still change, but we may end up on the lighter end of this system. Behind it, extra chilly air is on the way.

Cold air to follow:

After a mild start to the week, the weather dramatically turns colder starting Friday.

Colder air from Canada hits by Friday.

Extra chilly air from Canada spills in Friday, sending temperatures into the upper 20's for the end of the work week. We keep cooling from there. As mentioned above, flurries look possible at times Friday.

By the weekend, temperatures keep tumbling. We'll be in the middle 20's for highs (at the warmest), with teens to single digits at night. The chilly air may linger into early next week.

There are promising signs that the worst of the cold air may avoid us. Arctic air may make an appearance, but models for now keep that kind of air just out of our hair. This could still change in mid-to-late January, so stay tuned!