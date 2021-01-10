Hillmon’s 24 & 13 lift No. 15 Michigan women past Illini

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 15 Michigan continued its school-best star with a 70-50 win over Illinois. Akienreh Johnson added 17 points points and Amy Dilk 11, plus both grabbed nine rebounds, for the 9-0 Wolverines, whose previous best start was 7-0 three different times, the last in 2015-16. Jeanae Terry scored 17 points for the Illini and Kennedi Myles had 12. Illinois has lost five straight. Leigha Brown, the Wolverines’ second-leading scorer (19.7 ppg), missed her second-straight game for what the program would only call COVID protocols.