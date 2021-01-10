Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect’s Vogue cover

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears on the cover of Vogue magazine’s February issue, but her team says there’s a problem: the photo isn’t the shot both sides had agreed upon. Instead of appearing in the power suit she wore to the cover shoot, Harris is seen casually dressed and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. Harris sometimes campaigned wearing them. A person familiar with the negotiations with Vogue says Harris’ team wasn’t aware of the switch until images of the cover leaked out Saturday night. Harris’ team declined formal comment. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity. Vogue has not commented.