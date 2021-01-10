City of Rockford removes camp set up by protestors outside of City Hall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford removed multiple tents set up by the May 30th Alliance on Sunday.

The group has been camped outside Rockford City Hall since Tyrus Jones was shot by Rockford Police in October.

The city gave members of the May 30th Alliance this notice around noon on Sunday saying the group needed to remove the tents, or workers would come and remove them at 1:00 p.m. later that day. The notice said the group needed a special use permit to protest in that area.

The city added in a statement on social media that the May 30th Alliance has been in violation of city code since setting up in October.

City officials came and removed the tents around 2:15 p.m. and were joined by multiple police officers.

One protestor was arrested for trying to hold on to a tent while workers removed it.

The May 30th Alliance says it will bring back more tents and set up again outside City Hall in the coming days.