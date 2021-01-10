Broncos focus on 5 candidates for John Elway’s GM successor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are focusing on five candidates to replace John Elway as general manager. That includes three with Denver roots and two Black candidates. Team CEO and president Joe Ellis said interviewing minority candidates was a priority. The two minorities who have interviewed are Saints executive Terry Fontenot and Bears executive Champ Kelly. The others are Patriots executive Dave Ziegler, Vikings executive George Paton and Broncos college scouting director Brian Stark. All interviews were conducted via Zoom calls and the Broncos are expected to bring in finalists for in-person interviews next week.