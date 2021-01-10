Asian shares mostly higher on optimism despite pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as bullish sentiments stuck to global markets despite continuing signs of economic damage from the pandemic and a new version of the virus was reported in Japan. Shares are trading higher Monday in South Korea and China, while edging down in Australia. Trading was closed in Japan for a national holiday. Traders continue to be cheered by prospects the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will pump more aid into the U.S. economy, a move that will help Asia and other export-driven nations. Wall Street finished last week with record highs for most major indexes.