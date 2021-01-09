Winn. Co. Sheriff Gary Caruana weighs in on police reform bill

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana released a statement Saturday morning in response to the Illinois Legislature's consideration of a controversial police reform bill.

The statement, which was posted on Facebook, reads in its entirety:

"We respect the efforts of the legislators and support common sense approaches to reforming the criminal justice system. As Sheriff, I have several concerns with Illinois House Bill 163 as it's being presented. The Illinois Legislature is bringing this 611 page bill up in the so called 'lame duck' session and I think it has far reaching impacts on our public safety in the communities we serve. In addition to eliminating the felony murder statute, the bill also gets rid of cash bail for individuals arrested for certain crimes. In other areas of the country, this has only led to increases in violent crimes and puts victims at risk of being re-victimized. I'm also concerned about a provision that expands electronic monitoring for certain felony offenses, which will lead to an increase in crime. As law enforcement and lawmakers, we need to work together to come up with a reform bill that will allow us to do our jobs and keep our communities safe. I urge the General Assembly to work with us to reexamine current policies and procedures and collaboratively decide what needs to be done regarding law enforcement in Illinois."

On Thursday, 13 WREX covered just some of what's in the 611-page HB 163, read and watch that story here.

On Friday, 13 WREX dug deeper and covered the changes it would make to the courts, read and watch that story here.

As of the time this article was published, HB 163 is being debated in the Senate Executive Committee.

You can read the full text of HB 163 here.