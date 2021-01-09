Skip to Content

Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone

New
4:51 pm NewsTop StoriesTop News Stories
MGN_1280x720_10106P00-HJMIP-1.jpg

BOSTON (AP) --Though stripped of his Twitter account for inciting rebellion, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach.

They are led by the far right-friendly Parler, where sons Eric and Don Jr. already are active.

Trump may launch his own platform. But that won't happen overnight, and free speech experts anticipate growing pressure on all social media platforms to curb incendiary speech as Americans learn from Wednesday's violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a Trump-incited mob. Parler has already had its wings clipped.

Google removed it from its online store and Apple has threatened the same.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

More Stories

Skip to content