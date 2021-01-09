Saints activate Kamara, Thomas for playoff game vs. Bears

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas for their playoff game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kamara missed the regular-season finale last Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. Thomas had been on injured reserve for the final three games because of a nagging ankle injury. The team also announced Saturday that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson were activated from injured reserve; wide receiver Jake Kumerow was waived; offensive lineman Nick Easton was placed on IR; and linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were elevated from the practice squad.