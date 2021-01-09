Not-so-sunny Sunday gives way to modest warm-up next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The pattern of cloudy skies has been a stubborn one to shake of late. Better chances to see the glowing orb in the sky called the "sun" return for the upcoming work week.

Not-so-sunny Sunday:

You might have noticed a few breaks in the cloud cover during the early part of the day Saturday. The Stateline likely won't be that lucky to wind down the weekend.

The end of the weekend might not feature much sunshine, but take time to get outdoors and enjoy winter's beauty.

Sunday feature generally cloudy skies, but much like Saturday, a break or two cannot be ruled out. Despite otherwise cloudy skies, another dry day is ahead. This is thanks to winds turning more north-northwesterly, effectively shutting off the connection to lake-effect flurries.

Those north-northwesterly winds add an extra chill to the air Sunday, with wind chills not likely to get much above 25°. As a reality check, it could certainly be a lot colder this time of the year. The daily record for January 10th is -5°, set back in 1982. Record cold was observed that same night, with a bone-chilling low of -27°.

The record for Sunday's date proves that much colder weather is possible in early January.

Gradually warming temps ahead:

Looking to the work week that lies ahead, a generally benign weather pattern is likely. Moreover, the second full week of January features a bit of a warm-up, albeit brief.

Global model guidance indicate temperatures by midweek climbing into the middle 30s at least. A few weather models even point toward temperatures reaching into the upper 30s. While it doesn't look likely given the amount of cloud cover that is in the forecast, a rogue 40° reading cannot be ruled out by Thursday.

Slightly warmer temperatures move in by the middle of the work week.

An approaching cold front late in the week brings a snap back to reality. Not only does this drop temperatures by next weekend, but it could bring some spotty rain or snow showers by the latter half of the work week.