Dozens volunteer in search effort to find Brandon Cuddy

BYRON (WREX) — The last time anyone saw Brandon Cuddy was December 26 at Fozzy's bar and Grill. Two weeks later, dozens of people in the area along with Cuddy's family continued their search to find answers.

Cuddy's vehicle was found three days ago on Route 2 in Byron next to the Rock River.

Authorities and Cuddy's family didn't find any blood at the scene and have yet to locate Cuddy himself.

Volunteers were split up into over 15 groups to cover a 13 mile stretch along the Rock River. The search parties didn't find Cuddy today, but his sister, Kat Manthei, says the family will continue searching until they have answers.

"We're not going to quit just because of the snow," Manthei said. "We're not going to stop. We're going to continue looking and getting every resource we can until we find an answer."

The family has a Facebook page if you have any information about Cuddy's whereabouts and if you have time to help his family search.