Devils goalie Corey Crawford retires on eve of NHL season

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey goaltender Corey Crawford is retiring less than three months after signing with the Devils and less than a week before the start of the NHL season. The 36-year-old goalie who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups made the announcement Saturday after a week of speculation. He did not practice this week. Devils coach Lindy Ruff says Crawford’s decision was for personal reasons. Crawford signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Devils in October. New Jersey opens the season Thursday with a home game against Boston. MacKenzie Blackwood returns as the Devils’ top goaltender.