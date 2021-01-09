Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (AP) — Images of Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol show police completely overwhelmed by protesters who shoved, kicked and punched their way into the building. In one stunning video, a lone police officer tries to hold off a mob of demonstrators from cracking into the lobby. He fails. Protesters attacked police with pipes, sprayed irritants and even planted live bombs found in the area. The rampage shocked the world and left the country on edge, forcing the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday night from injuries suffered in the riot, the fifth fatality from the protest and violence.