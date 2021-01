GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Amari Davis had 25 points as Green Bay defeated Oakland 87-78. Josh Jefferson had 19 points for Green Bay. Emmanuel Ansong added 11 points. Rashad Williams had 20 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Daniel Oladapo added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Moore had 15 points and 11 assists.