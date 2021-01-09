Copy-and-Paste weekend ahead of midweek climb in temperatures

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A very persistent pattern of cloudy conditions has remained in place, but next week could bring warmer-than-average conditions.

Through the weekend:

Before getting any hopes up, let's just get it straight that sunshine isn't going to be on anyone's side through Sunday. A few breaks in cloud cover lead to peeks of sunshine Saturday, but it only lasted a brief time. Cloudy skies remain firmly in place through Saturday evening. In spite of cloud-filled skies, dry conditions should hold in place.

Saturday's weather carries over into Sunday, with more clouds than sunshine expected.

The back half of the weekend does feature generally cloudy skies, but much like Saturday, a break or two cannot be ruled out. Despite otherwise cloudy skies, another dry day is ahead. This is thanks to winds turning more north-northwesterly, effectively shutting off the connection to lake-effect flurries.

Into next week:

Looking to the work week that lies ahead, a generally benign weather pattern is likely. Moreover, the second full week of January features a bit of a warm-up, albeit brief.

Temperatures gradually climb through next week ahead of a late-week cooldown.

Global model guidance indicate temperatures by midweek climbing into the middle 30s at least. A few weather models even point toward temperatures reaching into the upper 30s. While it doesn't look likely given the amount of cloud cover that is in the forecast, a rogue 40° reading cannot be ruled out by Thursday.

The 10-Day Forecast does feature cooler temperatures by next weekend.

Don't get too used to those kind of temperatures sticking around, as a cold front is set to move in by late in the week. Not only does this drop temperatures by next weekend, but it could bring some spotty rain or snow showers by the latter half of the work week.