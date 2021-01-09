Cohen seeks to dismantle Trump legacy, one podcast at a time

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen says his podcast “Mea Culpa” is changing the minds of listeners who supported President Donald Trump. The president’s former lawyer and fixer is producing the podcast from his Manhattan apartment even as he serves the remainder of his prison sentence on home confinement. Cohen interviews Ben Stiller in the latest episode, quizzing the actor about impersonating Cohen on “Saturday Night Live.” Cohen tells The Associated Press he intends to continue the show even after Trump leaves office. He says the show has been downloaded nearly 3 million times and is available in 37 countries.