Bucks beat Cavaliers 100-90 without injured Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood the absence of two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-90. Antetokounmpo sat out the game with back spasms after taking a hard fall one night earlier in a loss to the Utah Jazz. Bobby Portis replaced Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee’s starting lineup and scored 17 points. Cleveland’s Andre Drummond had 26 points and 24 rebounds.