Winnebago County Covid-19 vaccine registration program gets approval

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department got the green light to spend roughly $540,000 on its Covid-19 vaccine registration program.

That money is coming straight out of the health department's reserves.

It will go towards software and security needed for data entry and recording of vaccine placement for one year.

According to public health administrator Dr. Sandra Martell, if you break that cost down, each vaccine from the registration and management side costs less than two dollars.

