Weekend to bring slight cooldown as few breaks in clouds possible

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clouds haven't left our region over the last week or so and show no sign of clearing soon. The weekend could bring the first peeks of sunshine since the start of the New Year in a few locations.

Cloud cover slowly gives way to a few peeks of sunshine by the weekend.

Socked in with clouds:

Northern Illinois has not been able to enjoy much sunshine of late, and that pattern is set to continue. The key difference between Friday's forecast and the rest of the week, foggy conditions remain at bay thanks to a return to light wind.

A look at satellite over the Upper Midwest shows why cloud cover is again expected to remain in place. Northeasterly winds off of the Great Lakes bring about lake-effect cloud cover. Similar to lake-effect snow or flurries, lake-effect cloud cover develops as the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan rises to form cloud cover.

Behind every cloud is another cloud. Judy Garland

While not expecting much in terms of precipitation, a flurry or two could fly. The best chance for this remain along and east of I-39. The abundant cloud cover results in minimal change in temperature from morning to afternoon. Highs to end the first work week of January only top out near-freezing, which is slightly above average.

IMAGE CURRENT AS OF 8 A.M. FRI.: A lake-effect flurry or two are possible, mainly east of I-39.

Some sunshine by the weekend?:

Before getting too excited about sunshine aplenty, let's bring it back to reality. Cloud cover is likely to be more abundant than any sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite that fact, any amount of sunshine would be welcome at this point. Temperatures for the weekend top out generally near 30°, which is around average for early January.

Next week's "warm-up":

There are some indications that through much of next week, slightly "warmer" temperatures could unfold. Highs during midweek next week look to climb into the middle 30s, which could provide the best chance of slowly melting lingering snow and ice.

Slightly milder temperatures settle in by mid-to-late-week.

It does appear whatever warm-up occurs is likely to be brief, with a reinforcing shot at cooler temperatures likely by next weekend.