Water main break causes boil order for parts of Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) -- A large water main break in the parking lots of the Freeport Walmart and Menards shut off water for roughly an hour and now parts of the city are under a boil order.

Freeport Fire posted to its Facebook page, saying water had been restored as of 7:45 Friday night and first responders were no longer on scene.

Homes and businesses in the area are under a boil order until the water quality is able to drink. Freeport city officials say that could be as early as Sunday night, but more information will be given once that happens.

The affected area includes homes and businesses south of West Meadows Drive, which includes South Walnut Road, Woodside Drive, Woodside Lane, and Woodside Terrace. Plus, businesses on Fairgrounds Road, Skyline Drive, Marvin Lane, Barberry Court and Krape Park are also affected.

Sampling of the water will be done until the water is safe to drink, according to the city.