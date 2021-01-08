Two Illinois men charged after riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Two men from Illinois are among the dozens who were charged after pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Bradley F. Rukstales, of Inverness, and David Fitzgerald, of Roselle, both face charges.

Rukstales was charged with unlawful entry, according to a press release put out by the U.S. Capitol Police Department.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Rukstales is the CEO of a Schaumburg-based technology company. Rukstales' company, Cogensia, put out the following statement on Facebook:

"We have been informed that our CEO, Brad Rukstales' participated in the recent Washington DC protests. Mr. Rukstales' actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess the situation further."

Fitzgerald was charged with unlawful entry and a violation of curfew, according to the police department. The Chicago-Sun Times reports Fitzgerald is a tattoo artist.

Officials didn’t say whether the men entered the building or the restricted area around it.

More than 68 people have been arrested so far.

Click here for the most up to date coverage from the US Capitol.