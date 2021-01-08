Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol

Social studies teachers across the United States are setting aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes from Washington and the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump. Many teachers say they are treading cautiously in light of varied political viewpoints in their classrooms and communities. But they universally describe efforts to hear out students’ fears and concerns. And they say it is important to instill a sense of history and even hopefulness in a school year shaped by a reckoning over racial injustice, the coronavirus pandemic and the constraints of distance learning.