Tampa Bay begins season against Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay went 43-21-6 overall and 18-5-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 243 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews: out (health), Alexander Nylander: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.