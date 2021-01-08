Sunshine slowly returns to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- We've gone over 10 days without seeing much for sunshine, but that may slowly change in the coming days. Starting this weekend, a little more sun creeps into the sky each day.

Mostly cloudy weekend:

Before you get too hopeful, we'll still see a lot of clouds this weekend. The weather remains mostly cloudy throughout Saturday and Sunday.

That said, look for a few peeks of sunshine each afternoon. Both days follow a similar pattern: we start out cloudy in the morning, with a few scattered flurries possible. Going into the afternoon, the cloud cover breaks up a little. We see a few glimpses of sunny weather mixed in the clouds. By the night, the clouds thicken back up again.

This repeats until Sunday night, then more sun is around the corner.

Temperatures barely change this weekend. Like most of the week, conditions warm to the low 30's during the day, then dip into the upper teens to low 20's at night.

Sunnier start to next week:

Slightly colder and much drier air arrives Sunday night, giving us a chance to see more sun early next week.

The drier air results in a partly cloudy day Monday, with similar weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. While we don't completely get rid of the clouds, we should see a ton more sunshine compared to the last 10 or more days.

The slightly colder air doesn't last long. Monday dips into the upper 20's, then a slowly warming trend kicks in. We may get back into the upper 30's by next Thursday!

Arctic air on the way?:

Late next week, a big change in the weather pattern may occur. A shot of cold air may spill in from Canada on Friday, sending temperatures into the 20's.

After that, a blast of Arctic air floods in. While the exact placement of this Arctic shot is still being determined, we have a chance at seeing some pretty cold conditions starting next weekend and lasting into the middle of January. This could be our first Arctic outbreak of the year, where temperatures struggle to get back to 20 degrees. Wind chills may become bitter as well.

One side effect could be more chances for storms. Lately, the main storm track has stayed to our south. That may change too depending on where the Arctic blasts lines up. We have plenty to monitor throughout next week!