Shop local at the CherryVale Mall Vendor Fair, kicks off its 2021 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're looking for a unique gift or wanting to support small local businesses, the CherryVale Mall might be the place for you over the weekend.

The mall is hosting its first Vendor Fair of 2021. Throughout the shopping center there are many local vendors set up for people to check out. These vendors will be open during normal mall hours and will have a variety of unique things like crafts, jewelry, games, posters, kitchen supplies and more.

There will also be vendors willing to trade and sell vintage and newer sports cards and memorabilia.

Dawn Burnell, Premier Director at It's a Bling Thing, says fairs like this are critical to sales but are now hard to find. She says the pandemic has cancelled many vendor pop-ups making it hard to sell her product in person.

"From going from having almost every single weekend busy, every single month, down to nothing or to one like the mall it is different so you have to try to come up with different ways to sell your product to everyone," said Burnell.

Although vendors are getting creative online, Burnell says there's nothing better than in person.

The Small Business Vendor Fair will be open this Friday through Sunday. The mall will host this event one weekend in every month of the year.