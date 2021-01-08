Sentimental video tribute closes Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!”

More than two months after Alex Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye. A video tribute to the host closed Friday’s episode of the quiz show, the final one that Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life on Nov. 8. The 90-second montage, set to Hugh Jackman singing the song “Once Before I Go,” is a lighthearted and laughter-filled remembrance showing Trebek’s changing look through his 36 years as host. It shows Trebek with moustache and without, dancing and verbally sparring with contestants. It ends with Trebek saying “so long” to viewers through the decades.