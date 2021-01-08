Skip to Content

Saints rule out Hendrickson, Easton vs. Bears

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out sack leader Trey Hendrickson and offensive guard Nick Easton for Sunday’s playoff game against Chicago. Hendrickson had a career-high 13 ½ sacks this season, which tied for second in the NFL. But he missed practice this week with a nagging neck injury that also sidelined him from New Orleans’ penultimate regular season game. Easton has concussion symptoms. He has started nine games this season. 

Associated Press

