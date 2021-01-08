Robinson named Rookie of the Year finalist

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native and Jacksonville Jaguars standout James Robinson was named a finalist for the 2020 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year Award. Robinson could become the first undrafted player in NFL history to win the award.

Robinson joins Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young on the list.

Robinson accounted for 1,414 yards from scrimmage in 14 games before sitting out the final two weeks of the season with an ankle injury. He finished with 1,070 rushing yards for the season, scoring ten total touchdowns.

The former Rockford Lutheran and Illinois State star burst onto the scene, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September, and he never slowed up.

Fans can vote online at www.nfl.com/voting/rookies or directly on Twitter beginning today through January 25. To cast a vote on Twitter, fans should tweet James Robinson or @Robinson_jamess with the hashtag #PepsiROY.