Rafael Payare to head Montreal Symphony starting in 2022-23

Conductor Rafael Payare has been hired as music director of the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal starting with the 2022-23 season. The Venezuelan follows the lengthy tenures of Montreal music directors Kent Nagano and Charles Dutoit. Payare trained with Claudio Abbado, Daniel Barenboim and Lorin Maazel. Payare has been music director of the San Diego Symphony since 2019-20 and has a contract there through 2025-26. Payare first conducted the Montreal orchestra in September 2018. He turns 41 on Feb. 23.