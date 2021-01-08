OSF HealthCare starts administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frontline workers at OSF Saint Anthony Hospital have started receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Workers started receiving the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

OSF says its administered 10,000 vaccines to employees across of all their locations.

SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford started giving out the second dose of the vaccine to workers on Thursday while Mercyhealth started giving their employees the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccines are still reserved for healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities.

The next phase, 1B, includes teachers and other essential workers. On Wednesday, the state announced more information for phase 1B, including lowering the required age from 75 to 65.

State officials say they're hopefully phase 1B can begin sometime in mid-January.

