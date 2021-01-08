One family is displaced after their home catches fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One family is displaced from their home on the 6000 block of North Point Road in Rockford after it caught fire on Friday afternoon according to fire officials.

Rockford Fire District Chief Bill Hyde said when first responders arrived just after 3:20 p.m., the garage on the west side of the duplex was engulfed in flames.

One person was inside the home at the time and was able to escape without injury, according to District Chief Hyde. One elderly woman lives on the connecting east side of the duplex and firefighters knocked down her front door to assist her in leaving the home while they worked to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but fire officials say it seems to be accidental. The cost of damage is over $50,000.

